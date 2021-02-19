ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As of Friday morning Feb. 19, there are 27,000 remaining outages from the cold weather and lack of generation impacts experienced earlier this week. At the peak of the ERCOT directed load shed, more than 1.3 million customers were left without power.

The City of Arlington tweeted Oncor’s Emergency Operations Update, which said they expect a substantial amount of those remaining customers have power back by Friday night.

ONCOR workers continued working through the night to restore power to more than 19,000 customers impacted by the ice storm that blanketed Palestine, Lufkin and Nacogdoches late Wednesday and Thursday, with 72,000 outages remaining. ONCOR expects the majority of storm restoration to be complete in these areas by early Sunday.

If you are still without power, please report your outage by calling 888-313-4747, texting OUT to 66267, using the MyOncor app or clicking here.

The low temperatures, hazardous road conditions and residual impacts of controlled outages on ONCOR’s equipment complicated the restoration process, though workers continued to work 24/7. In some areas, damage was identified within equipment such as transformers as a result of having to quickly power back up massive amounts of energy after the controlled outages concluded. While this damage may temporarily prevent the equipment from powering up every connected customer in the area, workers “will aim to restore as many as possible to provide relief while replacement equipment is being delivered and installed.”

Since generation supply remained stable, ERCOT did not issue any controlled or rotating outages on Thursday – the first full day without a load-shed event since early Monday.