FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas, restored power a cause for celebration.

Now, clean, safe drinking water is the next big “want” for North Texans.

“My house, water is still frozen in the pipelines,” explains Linda Binion of Fort Worth.

But even if it wasn’t, Binion still couldn’t drink it.

“I’m under a boil notice, too, in Fort Worth, but I have no water coming into my house whatsoever,” said Binoin. “I’ve got six little ones that I need to take care of.”

In cities across the area, people are being told to boil their water before they drink it, if they have water at all.

And it’s a situation that can worsen as frozen, busted pipes begin to thaw, pouring water into streets, homes and schools.

In Fort Worth, lost power to water treatment plants also blamed for low water pressure and subsequent boil water notices.

But not in Cedar Hill so far.

“It’s a genuine concern,” says Tom Johnson, Cedar Hill’s Public Works Director. “We’re taking a proactive approach, to make the shutoffs across the city.”

Cedar Hill os working to avoid low pressure and boil water notices by urging voluntary conservation now.

And in a departure from procedures in many cities, Cedar Hill is also urging homeowners to call them for help in shutting off the water if pipes spring leaks.

“We want to control the access to the meter box,” says Johnson, “because they can easily break the angle stops and then instead of one house having no water, we have a whole street without water and a larger repair.”

Cedar Hill firefighters and public works crews have responded to nearly 600 shutoff requests since Monday, Feb. 15.

Everyone urged to keep a close eye on plumbing and pipes for the next several days.