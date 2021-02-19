Keller Restaurants Helping Residents Who Can't CookHomes in Keller don’t have clean water to cook meals with. Restaurants there have a lot of extra food that will soon go to waste.

2 hours ago

Frozen Pipes, Low Water Pressure Remain An Issue For Many North Texans"I'm under a boil notice, too, in Fort Worth, but I have no water coming into my house whatsoever," said Binoin. "I've got six little ones that I need to take care of."

2 hours ago

President Biden May Visit Texas, Promises More Federal Aid As ERCOT Ends Emergency Operations"We're going to sign that declaration once it's in front of me and God willing, it will bring a lot of relief to a lot of Texans," said President Biden.

2 hours ago