IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and father had a close call at an Irving park around 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20.
The couple and their two kids were walking around Thomas Jefferson Park in Northwest Irving when the mother slipped and fell through the ice into the pond.
Her husband, trying to save her, fell in, too.
When first responders got there, an Irving police officer and firefighter also fell in the water.
The mother is in serious condition. The father wasn’t hurt as badly.
Both the officer and firefighter are expected to be okay.