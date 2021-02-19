WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations | Boil Water Notices | Free Water
By CBSDFW.com Staff
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and father had a close call at an Irving park around 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20.

The couple and their two kids were walking around Thomas Jefferson Park in Northwest Irving when the mother slipped and fell through the ice into the pond.

Aftermath at Irving’s Thomas Jefferson Park where four people ended up in a frigid pond. (Chopper 11)

Her husband, trying to save her, fell in, too.

When first responders got there, an Irving police officer and firefighter also fell in the water.

The mother is in serious condition.  The father wasn’t hurt as badly.

Both the officer and firefighter are expected to be okay.

CBSDFW.com Staff