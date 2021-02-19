SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southlake man is warning people to watch over their pets over the next few days, after he had to rescue his dog from a frozen swimming pool.

Rajat Sharma’s family was staying with neighbors after a pipe burst in their home.

When they heard the neighbor’s dog barking, he went outside to find his dog, Zoya, struggling to get out of a frozen pool.

A security camera captured the entire incident, including the rescue.

Everyone give a shout out to Leo! His barking alerted his North Texas family that Zoya, another family pup, had fallen through the ice in their frozen backyard pool. Zoya was rescued and hopefully Leo got some extra treats for it! pic.twitter.com/7AcTPEHdo9 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 19, 2021

“What I knew was that I got to go in and get her right?” Rajat said. “I was trying to tread lightly, but in the back of my mind I knew that if it couldn’t take her weight, it definitely won’t take mine.”

He said it’s a good reminder to keep a close eye on your pups over the next few days.

“That ice is still out there and it’s probably starting to melt, and you know it’s dangerous.”

Looking back, Rajat can smile, but he says there’s a lesson to be learned.

“Your pups are just like your kids,” he said. “Just make sure there’s somebody around to get to them if trouble comes knocking.”