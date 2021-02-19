ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the middle of freezing temperatures from a historic winter storm and a global pandemic, Arlington police officers did their usual, everyday job and responded to a call about a longhorn on the loose.

This is Texas afterall, and of all the three challenges listed above, it’s safe to say wrangling cattle is the one officers were definitely prepared for.

They shared their experience on social media, saying: “So Texas may not be ready for sub zero temperatures, but we ARE ready for loose cattle! That’s just what happened last night with this longhorn. Our officers were able to safely get this beefy bovine back behind its fence, get the cow some much needed hay, and help make repairs to the fence to ensure BEVO jr. stays there!”

Officers even helped repair the bovine’s fence.