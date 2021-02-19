FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter weather and freezing temperatures may have played a role in a late night train derailment in Fort Worth.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday just south of downtown, near South Main Street and West Lancaster Avenue.
Officials say the Union Pacific train was carrying mixed freight. There was no hazardous materials being transported.
In all, a total of eight railcars were involved in the derailment — with at least completely 3 overturning.
Emergency crews quickly made it to the scene, but so far officials are still investigating and have not said exactly what caused the derailment.
No one was injured in the accident.
Union Pacific says the process of re-railing the cars and cleaning up the derailment is expected to be complete later today.