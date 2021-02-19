WEATHER
Keller Restaurants Helping Residents Who Can't Cook
Homes in Keller don’t have clean water to cook meals with. Restaurants there have a lot of extra food that will soon go to waste.
2 hours ago
Frozen Pipes, Low Water Pressure Remain An Issue For Many North Texans
"I'm under a boil notice, too, in Fort Worth, but I have no water coming into my house whatsoever," said Binoin. "I've got six little ones that I need to take care of."
2 hours ago
President Biden May Visit Texas, Promises More Federal Aid As ERCOT Ends Emergency Operations
"We're going to sign that declaration once it's in front of me and God willing, it will bring a lot of relief to a lot of Texans," said President Biden.
2 hours ago
4 Recovering, 1 In Critical Condition, After Ending Up In Frigid Pond In Irving Park
The couple and their two kids were walking around Thomas Jefferson Park in Northwest Irving when the mother slipped and fell through the ice into the pond.
Keller Restaurants Helping Residents Who Can't Cook
From barbecue to pizza, eight Keller restaurants are serving up free meals to families who are finding it hard after winter storms to make their own.
Latest Forecast
Finally Warming Up!
Each day gets warmer and warmer!
4 hours ago
Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Joins Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
There's only one word that can describe Drew Pearson's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- FINALLY.
Living Room Sports: Texas Rangers Manager Chris Woodward
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward joins Living Room Sports this week about the start of spring training and his third season with the team.
Doncic Hits Career-High 46 Points As Mavericks Win 4th Straight
Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks got a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Dallas Stars Express Support For Playing Of National Anthem Following Mavericks Controversy
"The playing of the National Anthem is a time-honored tradition and the Dallas Stars will continue to perform the Star-Spangled Banner prior to our games at American Airlines Center," the Stars said in a statement.
2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines Warns Of Possible Furloughs For Nearly 7,000 Employees
Southwest is operating far fewer flights, and it asked unions in October for help with “overstaffing costs” that it estimates will amount to more than $1 billion in 2021.
More
February 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm
*****************************WEATHER LINKS**************************
LATEST WEATHER
Upload Weather Pictures/Video
School Closures/Delays
Warming Centers
List Of Boil Water Notices In North Texas
List Of Places Giving Away Drinking Water In North Texas