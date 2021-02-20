(CBSDFW.COM) – Despite yet another cold start, Saturday turned out to be the warmest day we’ve enjoyed in the Metroplex in a dozen days.

The historic cold spell has passed us. A glance of the daily lows over the period tells the story. It is the longest run of consecutive below-freezing February nights in 39 years. It includes one of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in our local weather history.

The big weather news is about Sunday morning. After almost two weeks of a deep freeze and two winter storms, temperatures will stay above freezing tonight across the Metroplex. That means that all that ice and snow melt on the roads will not refreeze Saturday night but instead continue to drain away.

But there are still some travel considerations Sunday morning. There is a warm front coming in tonight, and this time of season that means additional moisture moving over cold ground. That will produce some fog and drizzle.

Later in the day a cold front will move over us bringing some light rain in isolated areas in our eastern half. I expect the clouds to thin out some later in the day.

The days will continue to get warmer. We are even expecting a high on Tuesday and Wednesday to hover around 70 degrees both days. What cold spell?

Another storm system arrives on Thursday. It will bring cooler weather but not freezing weather. At the end of the week we are talking about rain… not snow or ice. Whew.