(CBSDFW.COM) – The winter storms may be behind us, but for many, the damage will linger.

Katie Ramsey, a Keller resident, is one who says it will be months before her home is livable.

“I got a phone call from my neighbor saying there’s water gushing out of the house. I walk in there’s insulation on the floor, the ceilings have come down…everything was destroyed,” said Ramsey.

Despite taking protective precautions, Ramsey walked into her home on Tuesday night to a foot of water in every room.

“The damages to my home are about $180k, not including belongings…” Ramsey said.

All of her belongings, gone in an instant.

She’s now staying at a hotel for at least three months while repairs are being made.

But it’s the cost of those repairs, that can leave many in similar situations, feeling overwhelmed.

“Everything was just like wiped away,” Ramsey said.

That’s why relief in the form of federal aid is being made available to those with damages by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

It comes after President Joe Biden approved individual assistance to 77 of Texas’ 254 counties, including Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Denton.

You can apply for low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and grants to cover home repairs and temporary housing.

FEMA says to take photos of the damage, make a list of what needs repair, file a claim with insurance if you have it and then apply.

Any uncovered damage may be eligible.

The goal is to help homeowners like Katie get through this.

“It is a burden lifted off of my shoulders, that I have extra resources,” Ramsey said.

For information on how to apply for federal assistance, check here.