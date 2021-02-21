DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Efforts to help residents affected by the historic winter storms last week continued Sunday as the city of Dallas received a massive donation for relief.

Mayor Eric Johnson announced the Dallas Mavericks donated $1.1 million to his disaster relief fund. The donations came from players Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Maxi Kleber, as well as owner Mark Cuban, CEO Cynt Marshall and the Mavs Foundation.

The relief fund began accepting donations last week to help with response and recovery efforts after winter storms caused heavy damage, power outages and water issues.

Donations from the Mavericks were also made to help emergency and homeless shelters such as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Our Calling, Austin Street Shelter and Stewpot. Funds also went to help with costs at 14 warming centers at YMCA locations and emergency rent for residents in low-income housing.

“I am beyond grateful for our partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and for the generosity of the organization. Our residents are hurting right now, and this donation will be a tremendous help to those in need as we deal with property damage, displacements, water accessibility, and other related issues,” Johnson said. “I hope others will also consider donating whatever they can to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund and other reputable local organizations as we begin our recovery.”

According to the mayor’s office, the Mavericks have previously helped with the city’s relief efforts after the October 2019 tornado outbreak and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief fund is continuing to take donations, which can be made here.