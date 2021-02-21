GODLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man died last week after officials said his car slid off a roadway and into a ditch due to ice.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 19, at around 10:15 a.m. on CR1126B, just southeast of Godley in Johnson County.
According to officials, a preliminary investigation showed the man, identified as 65-year-old Bruce Fowler, was "unable to negotiate" a curve on the roadway due to ice. His vehicle slid into a ditch and struck a metal fence on the driver's side, officials said.
Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said there was also a passenger in the vehicle, but they were treated and released at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.