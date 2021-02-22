After Power Outage, Burst Pipes & Flooding, Dallas Women's Shelter Gets Help From Prince Harry And MeghanLike millions of homes and businesses across Texas, power outages during the winter storm impacted those working at and seeking help from the Genesis Women’s Shelter in Dallas... then help came from royalty.

Why Are Texans Getting Sky-High Power Bills & What Is Wholesale Electricity Pricing?As of Monday nearly 16,000 Texans across the state were still without power. But when those residents join the hundreds of thousands who have had service restored they could be facing another crisis: astronomical electricity bills.

DFW Weather: Above-Freezing Nighttime Temperatures For First Time In Nearly 2 WeeksAfter almost two weeks of a deep freeze and two winter storms, temperatures will stay above freezing Saturday night across the Metroplex.