DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County’s Fair Park vaccine operations will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 23, as Dallas County Health and Human Services has not yet received the next shipment of Moderna vaccine, DCHHS said in a news release Monday night.

While DCHHS expects to receive it by late morning or early afternoon, once received, it will need to be thawed for several hours.

Fair Park will open back up for second doses for those due on or before February 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the county will see individuals due for their second dose on or before February 17.

“The State has confirmed we will have sufficient supply of the vaccine to ensure all those who received their first dose of the vaccine at Fair Park can receive their second dose but there are shipping delays due to last week’s winter weather event. We are only administering second doses until we catch up following the winter weather closures, and we will start with those who are most delayed in their second dose. Please be patient as there are many who need their second dose and we must space out individuals to ensure timely and safe delivery,” Dallas County Judge Chief of Staff Lauren Trimble said in a news release.

The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

While Dallas County plans to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe.

For more information and to check for updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, click here.