GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Garland is seeking bottled water donations to meet the needs of people living in six apartment complexes that still don’t have running water.
Those apartment complexes are Forest Glen, Lake Village North, Lake Village West, Lake Village East, Amberly Village and Garden on Walnut.READ MORE: Energy Experts: Improvements To Electric And Gas Grids Should Be Looked At Holistically
The city has delivered them bottled water, but residents say it has not been enough.
People can donate water to two Downtown Garland businesses which are near our Central Library pickup location – Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery at 509 W. State St and Rosalind Coffee at 107 N 6th.READ MORE: Plano Police Chief Initiates Administrative Inquiry Following Arrest Of Black Teen Walking During Winter Storm
Larger donations can be delivered starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to the Central Library at 625 Austin St.
To coordinate those donations, call 972-205-2543.MORE NEWS: Never Again: 4 Steps Texas Needs To Take To Prevent Another Power Crisis