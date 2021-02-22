DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many North Texans once again have access to clean water after boil notices are being lifted, including in Fort Worth and Arlington. But just because a notice is lifted doesn’t mean you can go straight to the tap. Steve Mace of the City of University Park, which lifted its boil notice Monday morning, said there are some critical actions to take first.

“You want to turn on each faucet in your house. If you have a two-story house, begin upstairs and work your way downstairs,” he said. “You keep the faucet on for a continuous flow of two to three minutes.”

Also, clean any particles from your faucet’s aerator. Change the filter cartridge in your refrigerator or ice maker.

“The ice, if there is any remaining ice from prior to when you experienced problems, should be dumped out. The ice bins should be thoroughly cleaned,” Mace said.

Millions of Texans can once again use their water after broken pipes, water main breaks, and loss of power wreaked havoc on the systems. But Mace cautioned, water conversation for at least another 24 to 48 hours is still imperative.

“Our tanks are not quite at capacity yet,” he said. “If we were to lose water again, substantial water amounts, that also hurts our ability to fight fires should that event occur.”