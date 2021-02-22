LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville will begin reopening its facilities to the public on Monday, Feb. 22, now that the daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Denton County has remained below 15% for more than seven consecutive days.
City facilities have been closed to the public since Dec. 4 to adhere to safety guidelines in Governor Greg Abbott's executive order GA-32. That executive order included reducing capacity at businesses to 50%, closing bars with certain TABC licenses, and restricting elective surgeries.
City Facilities that will be fully open to the public on Monday are:
City Hall – 151 W. Church Street
Municipal Annex – 1197 W. Main Street
Lewisville Grand Theater – 100 N. Charles Street (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday)
Bacchus Public Service Center – 1100 N. Kealy Avenue
Visitor Information Center – 247 W. Main Street
Patrons at these facilities are required to wear a facial covering or mask over their mouth and nose and have their temperature checked upon entry. Appointments are no longer necessary to enter these buildings. Office hours at most city facilities are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday.