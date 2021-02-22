FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A reality not lost on anyone during the pandemic is the importance of healthcare workers and the need to train and hire more across the country.

Dallas College administrators say they are working diligently to recruit and train more nurses into the field.

They nurses of all levels are needed now and will be in the future.

Dr. Juanita Zapata Flint the Vice Provost at Dallas College Health Sciences said they can begin training nurses at the entry level and above.

She added, “We have a huge demand for those, and those are certificate programs and these students can get out within a couple of months and get out there and make a nice little living for themselves. We hope they don’t stop there. We want them to continue, but it’s a stepping stone and it does provide income for them and their family while they are going to school.”

Dr. Zapata Flint went on to say recent graduates are making top dollar in their fields currently with the pandemic needs still being high.

She said, “I’ve had several of our students call and tell me they’ve been approached by a traveling nurse company and they were getting paid 10k a week plus living expenses plus transportation, and when they came back in Dallas they were given their hotel for quarantine. You can’t beat that with a stick.”

She adds if nursing isn’t your strength there are other medical related fields that might fit you better, “We also have paramedics, and EMT’s, and surgical tech and cardiovascular tech. So, we have a lot of different programs”, said the head of the program.

