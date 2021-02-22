PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif returned to work Monday, Feb. 22 for the first time since he was hospitalized in December with COVID-19.

Chief Greif had been working from home over the past two weeks to prepare for this day.

Greif, 57, spent 16 days in the hospital and doctors say his condition was life threatening at times.

He was released from the hospital back in mid-January.

“It was way harder than anything I’ve ever been through and I honestly didn’t know if I was gonna get through it or not,” Chief Greif said on Jan. 18, the day he got out of the hospital. “For the love of God boys, y’all don’t want this. Stay safe out there.”