DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Like millions of homes and businesses across Texas, power outages during the winter storm impacted those working at and seeking help from the Genesis Women’s Shelter in Dallas… then help came from royalty.

While the Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed they won’t return as working royals through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation they stepped in to hep the shelter.

The Genesis Shelter said the foundation is supporting them by replacing the roof at their transitional housing apartment complex and helping meet their immediate needs.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

The Genesis Shelter provides services to women and families who have experienced domestic violence including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, and pro-bono legal services. The organization said that for the first time in it’s more than 35 year history they had to completely shutdown as a result of the total power outage.

In addition to the lack of electricity shelter worker’s said pipes burst in in one of their transitional housings, flooding apartments, offices and an on-site school.

Genesis had put out a plea for blankets, warm clothing items, flashlights, batteries and meals when they received the donation from Harry and Meghan.

The shelter is still raising funds to purchase two commercial automatic generators to ‘prevent this from happening again’.

Click here to learn more about Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and to make a donation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussexes won’t return as working royals. In a statement the palace said that Queen Elizabeth had “written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Meghan and Harry answered the queen’s declaration that ended with the statement, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”