NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week’s severe winter weather forced a blood drive cancellation, leading to a shortage for patient emergencies in North Texas.
Calling the situation "dire," a spokesperson for Cook Children's said the hospital needs platelets for cancer patients, children who've suffered traumatic injuries, as well as many others.
Like the hospital, The American Red Cross is also calling on the community to donate blood.
"Nationwide, the blood supply is crippled. We have struggled daily to meet hospital demands for patients throughout the pandemic, but the effects of this winter storm amplify an already insufficient supply," said Veronica Moore, vice president of organizational relations for the Red Cross.
Selfless volunteers are the sole providers of essential blood transfusions for patients. Laboratories cannot manufacture blood.
Walk-ins are welcomed, but you may also text 800.366.2834 for appointments.