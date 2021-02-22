WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Supreme Court on Monday cleared another hurdle in the Manhattan district attorney’s long quest to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax records, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by the former president to shield his financial records from prosecutors.
The court denied Mr. Trump’s request to issue a stay on lower-court rulings in an unsigned order with no noted dissents, meaning the justices will not hear arguments for the second time in the case.
The order clears the way for a New York grand jury to obtain Mr. Trump’s tax records.
