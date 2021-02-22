WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video |
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Donald Trump, financial records, Manhattan District Attorney, Politics, tax records, Tax Returns, Texas News, U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — The Supreme Court on Monday cleared another hurdle in the Manhattan district attorney’s long quest to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax records, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by the former president to shield his financial records from prosecutors.

President Donald Trump at the White House on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The court denied Mr. Trump’s request to issue a stay on lower-court rulings in an unsigned order with no noted dissents, meaning the justices will not hear arguments for the second time in the case.

The order clears the way for a New York grand jury to obtain Mr. Trump’s tax records.

