DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From power outages to busted pipes, plumbing issues and flooding, North Texans have had no shortage of problems lately.

Now, some are dealing with another unsightly side effect of last week’s severe winter weather: piles of trash building up.

Halting garbage and recycling services during a winter storm is not something Jayma Sanderson is used to seeing.

“I moved here from Chicago so I am used to the cold weather and used to the snow,” she’s said. “I’m not used to it shutting everything down so it was a little unusual not having it picked up.”

For the last week, that’s exactly what happened in most North Texas cities.

“The city’s 311 has been fielding a lot of questions — today in particular,” Assistant Director of City of Dallas Department of Sanitation Services Cliff Gillespie said. “There definitely is more volume on the streets. Help is on the way!”

Here’s where things stand as of Monday, Feb. 22 in DFW:

Dallas

*Regular services have been restored.

*If your trash is not picked up on your regularly scheduled day, leave it there until it is.

Fort Worth

*Has started regular services.

*Through this week you can add two extra bags by your cart.

Arlington

*Has started regular services.

*Brush and bulk pickup begins Thursday.

As for apartment complexes, most contract with private companies for sanitation services.

It’s best to call property management or check their website and social media for updates.

“Even if it’s a day or two later than today I think it’ll be fine,” Dallas resident Kathy Sea said.