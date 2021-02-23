IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Feb. 23, two days after a deadly shooting in Irving.

Irving Police said officers responded to a fight call in the 4200 block of Reserve Way on Sunday, shortly after 9:00 p.m.

That’s where police found Keenon Culver, 35, lying on the sidewalk bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The Irving Fire Department rushed Culver to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The investigation led to evidence identifying Ghaza Harris, 18, as the suspected shooter.

Investigators issued a murder warrant for Harris, and on Tuesday, he turned himself in at a Dallas Police substation for his warrant.

Irving Police picked him up and took him to the Irving City Jail.

This investigation is on-going, and anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirvin.