GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are trying to track down a man they say took advantage of the power outages last Friday, Feb. 12 and broke into more than 40 storage units at StoneLedge Apartments.

“Please help us identify this thief who took advantage of storm victims last week,” Grapevine Police said on Twitter.

They say around 2:00 a.m. last Friday, this criminal was caught on surveillance video breaking into a storage unit.

At the time, many residents were gone because of power outages and water being shut off from storm damage.

While taking a police report, officers discovered more than 40 storage units were broken into.

“Nobody deserves to be the victim of theft – but with all of the other storm-related challenges our community has faced – we really want this thief caught,” Grapevine Police said.

The suspect was wearing red, black and white plaid pants, a red shirt, black gloves, black jacket, black mask, and a black Nike cap.

If you recognize this thief, you can call detectives during business hours at 817-410-3200, or the non-emergency line after hours at 817-410-8127.