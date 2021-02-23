4 ERCOT Board Members Announce Resignations In Wake Of Statewide Power Outages During Winter StormsFour members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), including the board chairman and board vice chairman, are resigning effective Wednesday, Feb. 24. Katie Johnston reports.

29 minutes ago

Fire & Explosion In Texas After 18-Wheeler Carrying Gasoline Collides With TrainOfficials are still trying to clean up damage and debris from a large explosion and fire in Cameron, Texas that happened after a train and 18-wheeler collided on FM 2095. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Fresh Grocer: MandarinsMandarins are a good source of vitamin C and contain vitamin A, which is important for growth and development and the maintenance of your immune system.

5 hours ago