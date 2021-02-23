CERES, CALIFORNIA (CBS Sacramento) — Authorities say a California family woke up to an unknown man who had somehow gotten into their home, made himself a bowl of cereal, then fell asleep on a chair.
The incident happened back on Feb. 16 when Ceres Police Department says officers responded to the scene a little before 6:30 a.m. after the homeowners woke up and found a strange man inside.READ MORE: Woman In 30s With No Underlying Health Problems Among 18 New COVID-19 Deaths In Dallas County
The homeowners woke the man up and told him to get out, but he allegedly refused to leave and instead fell back asleep. That’s when the homeowners called 911.READ MORE: 4 ERCOT Board Members Announce Resignations In Wake Of Statewide Power Outages During Winter Storms
Officers arrived and found the man still asleep. He was woken up, identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Markus Durham, and arrested.
Durham reportedly didn’t give any reason why he was in the home.MORE NEWS: Community Health Leaders Estimate Much Of Dallas County Will Reach Herd Immunity By Summer
Police say he’s facing charges of burglary.