FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating after they say a 21-year-old man was followed from Interstate 35 and fatally shot on Feb. 21.
Police officers found Patrick Boone at 1 a.m. after his blue Dodge Nitro crashed on the exit ramp for James/Crowley Road off of Interstate 20.
Boone was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
Based on surveillance videos and witness statements, detectives learned that just minutes prior to the shooting, Boone was traveling north on Interstate 35 from the area of Sycamore School Road and Crowley Road. Detectives believe Boone was followed from that area.
Anyone who may have seen Boone’s Nitro with another vehicle, or being followed by another vehicle, is asked to call Det. Watson at 817.392.4327.
Callers can also call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.