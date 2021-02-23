CAMERON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are still trying to clean up damage and debris from a large explosion and fire in Cameron, Texas that happened after a train and 18-wheeler collided on FM 2095.
First responders arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. and found about a dozen cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train overturned and engulfed in flames. Several tanker cars in the train were reportedly carrying coal and gasoline.
The explosion sent fire and smoke high into the air, and despite officials saying there were no hazmat issues, caused the evacuation of several residential areas in Cameron as a precaution. Hazardous material in cars toward the back of the train reportedly didn't ignite.
Milam County Judge Steve Young told KBTX-TV the 18-wheeler hit the train and caused more than a dozen cars in the 110-car train to derail.
Cameron is about 50 miles south of Waco.
All of those in the train crew and the driver of the semi walked away uninjured.