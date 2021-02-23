WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video |
By CBSDFW.com Staff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – After nine years, 41 apprehensions and 766 drug sniffs, North Richland Hills’ first K-9 named ‘Breta,’ is retiring.

The police department is holding a socially distanced drive-by event to formally reire the 10 year old  Belgian Malinois.

Breta (credit: North Richland Hills Police Dept.)

Breta was deployed 910 times during her career, and she found or was used for probable cause to find the following list of contraband:

• 834.45 pounds of Hydro Marijuana

• 18.3 pounds of Methamphetamine

• 12.6 pounds of Cocaine

• 83.1 pounds of Hash / Hash Oil / and Hash related edibles

• 223.1 grams of Black Tar Heroin

• 1683.5 grams of GHB

• 251.6 grams of MDMA

• 69.9 grams of Mushrooms

• 2.9 grams of Crack Cocaine

• Seized 57 firearms

Pretty impressive! We salute you Breta.

