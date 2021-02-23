NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – After nine years, 41 apprehensions and 766 drug sniffs, North Richland Hills’ first K-9 named ‘Breta,’ is retiring.
The police department is holding a socially distanced drive-by event to formally reire the 10 year old Belgian Malinois.READ MORE: 'We Feel For The Family,' House Fire In DeSoto Kills Sleeping 1 And 2-Year-Old, Police Investigating
Breta was deployed 910 times during her career, and she found or was used for probable cause to find the following list of contraband:
• 834.45 pounds of Hydro Marijuana
• 18.3 pounds of Methamphetamine
• 12.6 pounds of Cocaine
• 83.1 pounds of Hash / Hash Oil / and Hash related edibles
• 223.1 grams of Black Tar HeroinREAD MORE: President Joe Biden Headed To Texas Friday To See Winter Storm Damage
• 1683.5 grams of GHB
• 251.6 grams of MDMA
• 69.9 grams of Mushrooms
• 2.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
• Seized 57 firearms
Pretty impressive! We salute you Breta.MORE NEWS: Fire & Explosion In Texas After 18-Wheeler Carrying Gasoline Collides With Train