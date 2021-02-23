President Joe Biden Headed To Texas Friday To See Winter Storm DamagePresident Joe Biden and the First Lady are headed to Texas. The White House confirmed Tuesday the first family will travel to Houston on Friday.

District Attorney’s Office Issues Warning About Price Gouging After Texas Winter StormsThe Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office has issued an alert for consumers and a warning for businesses about price gouging.

IRS Gives Texans A Break After Winter Storms, Extends April 15 Filing Deadline By Two MonthsMore assistance for Texans, this time from the Internal Revenue Service, after a deadly winter storm left millions in the state without power and water.