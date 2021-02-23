GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – GameStop Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is resigning from his roles on March 26, 2021.

In a news release, the Grapevine-based company thanked Bell for “his significant contributions and leadership, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company has retained an executive search firm to help them search for Bell’s replacement.

If a permanent replacement is not in place when Bell leaves in March, GameStop intends to appoint Diana Jajeh, who is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

Jajeh has more than two decades of experience operating as an auditor, comptroller and corporate finance executive, according to the company.

Earlier this year, GameStop was swept up in a battle between big-moneyed hedge funds betting against it and small investors trying to prop it up. That caused its share price to soar despite the shaky financials underneath. And even though there were some bright spots, like improving holiday sales and the naming of co-founder Chewy to the board, some experts said any reinvention will take take time.

