AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Feb. 23, issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, May 1, as the special election date to fill the 6th Congressional District seat recently vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.
The special election will take place the same day as municipal elecitons.
Rep. Wright died Sunday, Feb. 7, after battling lung cancer and COVID-19.
Wright was 67.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than Wednesday, March 3.
Early voting will begin on Monday, April 19.
The winner will finish out Rep. Wright’s term.
Congressional District 6 includes the counties of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant.
Read Governor Abbott’s full special election proclamation here: