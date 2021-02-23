FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dialexa is a Dallas-based tech company specializing in digital solutions and product development.

In their own words they, “…like to take back of the napkin IT concepts for brands and products and turn them into user realities”

Company executives say if you have the skills and creativity they are looking for they are now hiring.

Sara Reid the Principal Research and Design for the company gave a little more insight into what they do and added, “That’s apps creation both mobile apps as well as digital apps like digital experiences and platforms. We even have a hardware lab so we’ve even done Kiosk design developments.”

Since the pandemic began the company has hired 50 people and they are continuing to expand.

They need to hire more people now.

Reid said, “We need engineers of all different flavors right? Front and back end. We need designers. We need quality assurance people. We need people that don’t just have the tech skills but the people skills.”

The jobs are full time and permanent and they come along with competitive pay and benefits according to Reid.

She says the company is looking for people who want to grow with them.

She added, “You’ll learn a lot of new skill sets, and we really encourage people’s growth and what they are interested in and where their strengths lie. Designers go to marketing from marketing they go to design. Engineers go to data science, Quality assurance people go to engineering.”

