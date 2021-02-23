by Keith Russell – CBS 11 Sports

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU forward Michelle Berry is determined to give it her best shot no matter the situation.

“I really planned to go one place and stay there but I was able to adjust to my surroundings,” she said.

Originally a soccer star, Berry picked up the game of basketball in 10th grade in Miami.

She started her college journey at Cal State Fullerton.

Then transferred to Virginia Tech where her athletic career was suddenly in jeopardy due to blood clots in her lungs.

She admits, “Sitting out that third year at Virginia Tech it was a challenge and I realized maybe it’s time for a new environment.”

After receiving her undergrad degree at Va Tech. Berry made her way to TCU.

Now at 24 years old, she’s what you would call the elder stateswoman of the team.

“It’s jokes here and there. Like ‘Michelle you know this song because you’re 30.’ No I’m not 30 I’m 24. But yeah it’s jokes.”

But the joke is on anyone who doesn’t realize Michelle has an amazing game plan.

Set to receive her masters in May, and start pursuit of a second masters from there.

Berry sees it as “another door of opportunity just opened. Why not take it?”

With the NCAA granting everyone another year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Berry plans to play for the Frogs again next season at age 25.

Berry explains, “There’s always room to get better. Ever give up. You control your own destiny.”

Michelle Berry is proof of that.