By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials say a man in the Tarrant County jail on a possession charge has died.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the 63-year-old inmate experienced a medical emergency while at the jail and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital on February 20.

Officials say the man, whose name has not been released, died on February 22. He is said to have had underlying medical conditions.

The inmate was booked into the jail last year — on September 6 — for Possession of Controlled Substance.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

