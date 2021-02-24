DALLAS – The Department of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization is funding emergency home repairs to its low-and-moderate income homeowners whose primary residences within the city of Dallas were damaged due to the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri that wreaked havoc across the entire state of Texas.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to allocate $2 million towards its Emergency Home Repair Program.

“This program is crucial to families who may not have the means to repair or restore their homes after sustaining damage from the 2021 Winter Storm,” said Director of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization David Noguera. “The City, along with its federal, state and county agencies are committed to finding resources to meet the needs of our low-to-moderate income homeowners.”

Temperatures below freezing lingered nearly a week, causing power outages that left residents cold and scrambling to find safe warm places to sleep, eat, bathe, and charge electronics.

Now that temperatures are seasonal, residents are experiencing water damage from frozen and broken pipes.

Residents who qualify for the program have two options for assistance – the rebate program or the non-profit program. Under the rebate program, Dallas residents who paid a licensed contractor to repair damages to their homes are eligible for reimbursement up to $10,000.

Homeowners who lack funding to pay up front for repairs are eligible to apply through the City’s nonprofit partners for assistance. Each nonprofit organization receiving grant funding from the City is required to administer case management and procure contractors.

The City is procuring nonprofits and an announcement will made soon identifying the organizations and the application process.

Homeowners within the city of Dallas with household incomes at or below 80% of the area median income qualify as long as the damage to the home occurred during the winter storm and applicants reside primarily in the premises needing repair.

The programs will cover the following repairs and or replacements:

Wall/floor removal

Sewer lines

Gas lines

Water lines and/or water damage

Roof

Electrical System

HVAC units

Plumbing fixtures – including sink pipes and toilets damaged by frozen condition

Mold remediation

For more information on the rebate program, residents should call the Dallas Department of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization at 214-670-3644 or email at HIPP@dallascityhall.com.

For a list of nonprofits partnering with the City, click here.