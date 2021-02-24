DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a convicted felon in Denton who they say shot an unoccupied car.
It happened on Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a sedan leaving the area that matched a caller's description of a possibly involved vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, threw a pistol out of a window while officers were attempting the stop. The firearm was recovered.
The 36-year-old male driver of the stopped sedan was subsequently arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. The initial incident is under investigation.
No one was injured during the incident.