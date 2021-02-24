AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott delivered a televised statewide Wednesday, Feb. 24 discussing the recent power outages experienced across Texas and the state’s ongoing recovery response to the winter storm.

“Tragic does not even begin to describe the devastation and suffering you endured over the past week,” said Gov. Abbott. “Too many of you were shivering in your own homes, no power, no heat, no water.”

Gov. Abbott said ERCOT must be overhauled.

On Tuesday, five leaders of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), including the board chairman and board vice chairman, resigned effective Wednesday.

A sixth person who was planning to fill a board seat, has withdrawn as a candidate.

The resignations follow power outages that left millions of Texans in the cold for days during one of coldest winter blasts in decades.

He said Texans have a right to be angry and he’s angry, too.

“When essential services were needed the most, the system broke. You deserve answers,” Gov. Abbott told Texans. “You will get those answers.”

He said the task now is to take the lessons learned and the “anger we all feel” and channel it into immediate action this legislative session.