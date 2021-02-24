DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man for a murder on the North Central Expressway service road at Forest Lane last August.

Keirun Amie, 32 is charged with murder in the death of Jasper Green around 2:30 a.m. on August 14, 2020.

Amie’s bond has not yet been set.

Police responded to a major accident at the intersection of North Central Expressway service road and Forest Lane after a white Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a sedan.

The driver of the Tahoe took off after the collision.

The passenger of the Tahoe was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the death of the passenger, Jasper Green, 18, was caused by “homicidal violence.”

Police have released no other details on this case so far.