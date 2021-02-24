ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, executed three search warrants on Tuesday Feb. 23 and Wednesday, Feb. 24, on separate locations related to child pornography investigations.

On Tuesday, officers searched a residence in the 3000 block of Preston Court after receiving information from the Department of Homeland Security indicating an individual at the location had trafficked in images of child sexual abuse material.

A months-long investigation led detectives to Geoffrey Ehlert, 42.

Police said Ehlert had gone to great lengths to conceal his identity.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Rockwall County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Possession of Marijuana.

His bond has been set at $60,750.

Also on Tuesday, ffficers searched a residence in the 1000 block of Signal Ridge after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual at the location had downloaded numerous images of child sexual abuse material via the internet.

After searching and analyzing evidence collected at that location, detectives identified Daylon Tippens, 19, as the person who downloaded and possessed the images.

Tippens is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and he was taken into custody this morning at his residence without incident. His bond has not been set.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Big Oak after detectives received information from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual at that location had trafficked in images related to child sexual abuse via the internet.

After securing and analyzing evidence collected at that location, detectives identified Donald Nega, 47, as the person who downloaded and possessed the images. An arrest warrant was obtained for Nega for the charge of Possession of Child Pornography and Tampering with Evidence and he was taken into custody this afternoon at his residence without incident.

His bond has not been set.

None of the three cases are related to each other and each case remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

“We are grateful to the Texas Rangers and our regional partners who helped with this investigation,” Rockwall Police said in a news release.

If you suspect any person is in possession of any type of child pornography, you can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or call the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7717.