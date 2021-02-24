NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Biden administration has announced that state education departments would have flexibility surrounding standardized testing this year, but would not have broad authority to cancel the examinations.
The highly-anticipated policy decision is a reversal from the Trump administration, which widely allowed districts to cancel standardized testing in 2020 as the pandemic prompted widespread shifts to remote learning.
Standardized testing in the wake of the pandemic has become a hot-button issue among education stakeholders.
