ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The line outside the doors to Globe Life Field before it opened Wednesday morning, Feb. 24, was the only line of the day, as Arlington started with a soft opening of its new vaccine site supported by FEMA.

Five-hundred appointments were planned for Wednesday.

That will double to 1,000 Thursday before a full opening Friday to begin distributing 3,000 doses a day.

The first recipients to the walk-up site Wednesday said they were in and out within 30 minutes.

“There wasn’t anything confusing about it,” said Richard Estes of Fort Worth. “Got the email, confirmed my times. That was pretty much it.”

The Arlington Fire Department is using the same operational plan that has worked to distribute more than 67,000 vaccination doses just down the street at the Esports Stadium.

The city is responsible for the coordination and oversight, while FEMA supplies the 21,000 doses a week and Marines from California handle much of the actual dosing work.

The plan is to distribute doses for three weeks, then have the same people return for second doses.

Arlington is keeping its distribution site at the Esports Stadium open for appointments as well, but only for second doses. It received 7,000 additional doses Wednesday for that effort.

Appointments for the FEMA supported site are going primarily to people who live in Tarrant County zip codes that rank high on the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.

Many of the neighborhoods are in southeast Fort Worth and east Arlington. The list is being supplemented with people who register who are over 75.

The site will operate at Globe Life Field for four weeks, then move to AT&T Stadium.