TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused child molester Camilo Rodriguez is back in custody more than one year after he fled to Mexico. Since his last alleged crime in El Campo, the 37-year-old went from resident to one of Texas’ Most Wanted Sex Offenders to under arrest by Mexican authorities.

He was detained in Cancun by Mexican government officials in coordination with the U.S. Marshals. The arrest came as the result of a fugitive investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Mexico Foreign Field Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

Rodriguez was ultimately extradited to Wharton County and booked into the Wharton County Jail on Feb. 11 to face charges.

He was wanted since July 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in El Campo. He was wanted in Wharton County for three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of assault/family violence and burglary of habitation.

The arrest was not from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.

