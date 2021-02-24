GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar paramedic Trey McDaniel was on his way to work on Thursday, February 11th, when he was ensnared in the massive 133-vehicle pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth that killed six people.

The historic mass casualty incident happened around 6:30 a.m. after freezing rain and sleet fell overnight and into the morning, leaving roadways across North Texas wet and slick.

Despite suffering injuries, McDaniel crawled out of his smashed vehicle and started treating victims. His 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser was totaled.

This week, on Feb 25, Toyota Motor North America will honor McDaniel’s efforts amid the tragedy by gifting him a new 2021 Toyota 4 Runner TRD Pro.

Four police officers — three on their way to work and one working the incident — were also injured in the pileup.

Fifty- four-year-old William Williams, 49-year-old Christopher Vardy, 47-year-old Michael Wells, 34-year old Tiffany Louann Gerred, 45-year-old Aaron Watson, and 46-year-old Tamara Mendoza Querales perished in the pileup.

North Tarrant Express, which covers the area of the crash, told CBS 11 News they pretreated the road prior to the wreck.

The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal agency that reviews transportation accidents, is investigating the crash, focusing on snow and ice treatment procedures.

Many Texas legislators, along with the family members of victims have publicly called for answers.