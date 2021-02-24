FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive 3-alarm fire at a commercial building in the 400 block of South Beach Street lit up the skies over Fort Worth last night.
The fire at a former nursing home sent black smoke pouring into the night sky.
It was just before 10 p.m. when more than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. They got the fire under control by midnight.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the fire department shared video of the intense fire.

CBS 11 reached out to the Fort Worth Fire Department to get more information about what happened and whether anyone was hurt, but so far hasn’t received a response.
