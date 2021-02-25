FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy black smoke was visible as far east as Arlington from a massive fire at Advanced Foam Recycling’s headquarters in Richland Hills on Thursday afternoon.

Two employees were treated for minor injuries and another employee self-transported to a hospital.

One-hundred-twenty-five firefighters from seven North Texas cities helped Fort Worth firefighters try to contain the blaze on the 2500 block of Handley Ederville Road. But as of 3:30 on the afternoon on Feb. 25, the fire had burned for more than three hours straight and the roof of the structure had collapsed.

One viewer sent CBS 11 News an email describing seeing “huge flames and huge billows of black smoke,” from her home in White Lake Hills.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene near the TRE station, showing just how large the fire was.

At about 3 p.m., Haltom City emergency Management advised people who were downwind from the fire (southwest) to shelter in place but said there was no reason to evacuate.

5 alarm fire at Belton and Handley Ederville. Please avoid the area. Currently, there is no need to evacuate. Continue to shelter in place if you're downwind (southwest) of this area (see image). @RichlandHillsPD @haltomcity @FortWorthFire @NRHfire @BedfordTXFD @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/6rgxnD61bW — Haltom City Emergency Management (@HaltomCityOEM) February 25, 2021

Regional workers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also responded to the fire and are conducting off-site air monitoring.

Our Dallas-Ft. Worth Region Office has responded to the fire at a recycling facility in Richland Hills this afternoon. TCEQ staff are supporting the local Incident Command by conducting air quality monitoring and assisting with water monitoring. #TakeCareOfTexas pic.twitter.com/Hl5WUMSF3T — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) February 25, 2021

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire but an employee told CBS 11 reporter Jason Allen that it started in the back of the building.

Drivers should avoid the area.