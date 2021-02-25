Regulation Again The Topic In Texas After Winter Storm Results In Blackouts, Power OutagesAn emerging response to a winter weather catastrophe in Texas, that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history, is unusual for the Lone Star State: calls for more regulation.

First There Was Snow And Ice, Now North Texas Braces For Storms And Possible HailAfter a stretch of beautiful and unseasonably warm weather, North Texas is in for a pattern shift. The change includes an unsettled pattern with needed rainfall and occasional storms.

House And Senate Hearings Investigating ERCOT Power Outages Set To Get Underway In AustinToday state lawmakers will begin their investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the massive power failure that left millions of Texans in the dark and without heat.