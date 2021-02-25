DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vaccine operations have continued at Dallas County’s Fair Park drive-thru site this week following closures from last week’s winter weather event. In an effort to catch up on delayed second doses as soon as possible, Dallas County has released the following schedule.

Officials ask all residents to remain patient as there are many who need their second dose and they must space out individuals to ensure timely and safe delivery.

The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose. While the county plans to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe.