NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a stretch of beautiful and unseasonably warm weather, we’re in for a pattern shift as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. This change includes an unsettled pattern with needed rainfall and occasional storms.

Clouds will continue to stream in this Thursday, providing a cooler setup with high temperatures only climbing into the 50s. Isolated storms are possible by early afternoon — primarily north of the Metroplex.

As the day progresses, storm chances will rise from this evening into the overnight hours, where storms are likely and a few being on the stronger side. The severe threat remains low with hail (quarter-sized or larger) being the main risk.

Storms will quickly drift from west to east, exiting North Texas by Friday morning. Locations east of Interstate-35 may experience some lingering rain for the Friday morning drive but after that, the day is dry.

While this first round of wet weather will be in the rear-view mirror most of Friday, additional round of showers and storms will arrive throughout the weekend. Next chance for rain arrives later in the day Saturday with Sunday seeing the most widespread coverage with showers and some stronger storms.