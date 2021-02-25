Damage From Texas' Winter Storms Leads To Deluge Of Cleanup Job OpeningsThe jobs are short-term running from two weeks to as long as six months and pay $15 an hour.

Regulation Again The Topic In Texas After Winter Storm Results In Blackouts, Power OutagesOne of the emerging response to a winter weather catastrophe in Texas, that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history, is unusual for the Lone Star State: calls for more regulation.

First There Was Snow And Ice, Now North Texas Braces For Storms And Possible HailAfter a stretch of beautiful and unseasonably warm weather, North Texas is in for a pattern shift. The change includes an unsettled pattern with needed rainfall and occasional storms.