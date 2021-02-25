DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting last December.
Police said officers arrested, Frederick Daniels, 27, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for the murder of Taboric Lee, 32.
Lee was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Caldwell Avenue on December 14, 2020.
Daniels' alleged accomplice, Edward Sims, 35, was arrested for the murder on Feb. 8.
Daniels’s bond has not yet been set.
Police said they had been looking for Daniels since early January.
Police have released no other details about the crime or relationships between the suspects and the victim.