GRAPEVINE (CBSNEWS.COM) — GameStop shares surged before the start of U.S. trade on Thursday, with the stock more than tripling over the last two days.
The so-called meme stock, publicly listed companies that have generated buzz via social media networks like Reddit, isn’t profitable and its sales tumbled 30% in the third quarter.
Grapevine-based GameStop’s wild ride has been fueled by amateur investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets message board, who on Thursday morning were encouraging each other to bid the stock higher.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦