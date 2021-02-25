FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy black smoke was visible as far east as Arlington from a massive commercial fire in Richland Hills on Thursday afternoon.

One-hundred-twenty-five firefighters from seven North Texas cities helped Fort Worth firefighters try to contain the blaze on the 2500 block of Handley Ederville Road.

As of 3:30 in the afternoon on Feb. 25, the fire had burned for more than three hours straight.

One viewer sent CBS 11 News an email describing seeing “huge flames and huge billows of black smoke,” from her home in White Lake Hills.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene near the TRE station, showing just how large the fire was.

People in Haltom City who are downwind from the fire should shelter in place.

Regional workers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality responded to the fire and are conducting off-site air monitoring.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area.